ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced they have installed barriers on multiple campuses after incidents of car thefts and reckless driving.

The barriers are already installed outside some RCSD campuses, with the most recent being at James Monroe High School.

In a statement, RCSD says these barriers are “designed to prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering school grounds and reduce the risk of dangerous drivers.”

Earlier this month, a video was released showing a vehicle driving on the sidewalk outside of James Monroe High School.

The video shows a black car speeding on the sidewalk towards individuals walking on the sidewalk, who then run out of the way of the vehicle’s path. The vehicle then drove back onto the road and away from the scene.

The district adds this is a temporary fix while they work with the City of Rochester to come up with a permanent solution. They emphasize the importance of the safety and well-being of students and staff being a priority.