Area schools impacted by AWS outage, RCSD temporarily moves to independent learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District said in a statement Monday morning that they are experiencing issues with their online sign-in platform, preventing students and staff from logging into Zoom, Google Classroom, Seesaw and PowerSchool.

They say the issues are due to a nationwide networking issue on Amazon Web Services.

Monday’s classes will move to asynchronous/independent learning. Students and teachers in grades 3-12 will be able to login to Google Classroom with their username and password on Classroom.Google.com. You can find login instructions here.

Officials say the district will send an update to families and staff when more information is available.

Due to a nationwide networking issue on Amazon Web Services, our online sign-in platform, our District is currently experiencing an outage which is preventing both students and staff from logging in to Zoom, Google Classroom, Seesaw, and PowerSchool. pic.twitter.com/yi0Bi8UOQW — RCSD (@RCSDNYS) November 16, 2020

Here’s how other local districts are impacted by the outage:

Brighton — Uses part of Amazon Web Services, but can bypass the affected system

Churchville — Not affected

East Irondequoit — Uses Microsoft Teams, hasn’t heard of any outages

Gananda — Doesn’t use Amazon Web Services

Gates-Chili — Doesn’t use Amazon Web Services, says one of their vendors does but have had minimal interruption

Greece — Impacted by the outages, only K-12 are impacted until it’s resolved

Hilton — Not aware of using Amazon Web Services, or being affected by outages

Pittsford — Not affected

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.