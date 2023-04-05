ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It may be spring break for a lot of students, but that doesn’t mean the learning has stopped!

Officials in the Rochester City School District are hosting a virtual ‘financial literacy’ class this week.

Students played games and were quizzed on subjects ranging from checking accounts to interest rates.

Organizers say they hope to get students thinking about budgeting and saving for the future.

On Thursday, once the students have completed all of their classes, they can open a Youth Account at Advantage Federal Credit Union — which will match a family’s deposit up to $20 throughout April.