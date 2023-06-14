ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The end of the school year is right around the corner, but that’s not stopping Rochester City Schools from holding an ‘Attendance Blitz’ to check on students.

RCSD says that chronic absenteeism directly impacts students’ ability to thrive in schools, so checking in on them and their families in a time of need is critical.

Carl Gause has done over ten thousand home visits in the last 23 years. After this school year, he will retire.

“I didn’t even really have any idea how many it was, I was just doing my job,” Gause said. “I love my job, so if it comes out to be 20, 10 thousand, or whatever it is, it’s good.”

RCSD says home visits are something that’s become a big part of the building trust in the community.

“When you have a relationship with a kid and family, you never know how far that’s gonna go,” Carly Jelsma, RCSD’s Director of Attendance said.

Jelsma says, although school is coming to an end for the summer, making sure the kids are comfortable with being in school.

“You don’t know how you’re finding people,” Jelsma said. “It could be something great that’s going on, or something that is absolutely devasting. Every child and every family needs to be here and taken care of.”

Gause adds, you never know who’s life you could be impacting by just stopping by.

“Sometimes I look at it as, I might be the only person from the school district, you know connecting with them,” Gause said. “You know sometimes I’ve heard parents say, ‘no-one has ever come by my house and talk to me.'”

He says that he’s even caught up with families he’s helped in the past, learning that some have now graduated and even opened up their own businesses, adding that’s the reason why these home visits are important for the school district.