RCSD awarded $136,000 in state funding for after school programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will receive $136,000 in state funding through the $10 million Empire State After School Program Award.

The funds will be provided through the Urban League of Rochester, which serves the RCSD, for after school programs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the award money Wednesday.

“After-school programs help students stay on track and offer a positive and productive place for students to spend their after-school hours, giving parents peace of mind,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “By increasing the availability of after-school program slots, we can guide even more students to find the right path to success.”

Research shows that children who participate in quality after-school programs have better attendance, higher academic achievement, and are less likely to be involved in risky behaviors after the bell rings to close the school day, according to the governor’s office.

State officials say the funding was awarded to 33 high-need school districts and community-based organizations.

The additional funds will certainly help the RCSD as it works to close a $60 million budget gap.

According to the Urban League of Rochester website, its mission is to enable African-Americans, Latinos, the poor and other disadvantaged to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power and civil rights.

Founded in 1965, the organization an affiliate of the National Urban League, was intended to address the material needs of poor and minority citizens in areas such as housing, employment, education, health and economic parity.

Today, the Urban League of Rochester offers over 30 programs in the areas of youth services, services for the developmentally disabled, economic development, employment services, family and children services, education, homeownership and entrepreneurial assistance. In 2013, the League served over 4,000 individuals.