RCSD announces school reopening plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School Districts announced plans to fully reopen schools next month.

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced Thursday that because the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted, the state would not be issuing guidance and reopening plans would be left up to local districts.

The RCSD model works off the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including:

Require masks for ALL students and staff, vaccinated and unvaccinated, on buses and while indoors.

Maximize spacing in classrooms, cafeterias, and other shared spaces.

Utilize important layers of prevention, including screening, ventilation, handwashing, staying home when sick, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection.

At-home screening of students for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to school each day, including daily temperature checks. Student temperature checks will no longer take place at school.

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said in a letter to staff “Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue requiring that all staff in all District buildings, whether vaccinated or not, wear their masks in shared spaces, including when in hallways, common areas, and in offices when others are present.”