RCSD after school program postponed due to budget shortfall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s budget issues are getting in the way of some after school programs, and some parents of RCSD students are becoming impatient.

The “Encompass” program at School 33 continues to be postponed. The program itself is fully funded, and the teachers are ready to go, but the district isn’t providing the transportation necessary for the program to function.

“Encompass” is an after school, extended-learning program and has been running for decades. Parents say they found out just a few days before school was supposed to start, that it would be postponed until further notice.

In a letter sent home from the program coordinator:

“With all the budget concerns we have been told that they may not be able to cover the cost of transportation at this time, and our program has to be put on hold.”

Doreen Young, the treasurer of School 33’s PTA, says this program is important for many reasons.

“It seems like the first things that are cut are programs that deal with families and children,” Young said. “The issue might not be important on the totem pole, but it’s very important because we are in receivership.”

Being in receivership means the school is struggling, and is being given a certain amount of time to improve performance.

The Encompass program is an extra resource for students to get help with their school work.

When asked for comment about this program’s status, RCSD officials say they hope to have more solid information by the time of their finance committee meeting on November 12.

A spokesperson for Encompass released a statement, saying in part:

“Encompass resources for learning is working with families and School 33 to explore parent pick-up and other transportation options.”