Rally focuses on voting rights and education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – As we head into early voting season, some Black Lives Matters protests are focusing on voting rights and education.

On Sunday, speakers, performances, and voter registration tables filled the plaza at the Hall of Justice in downtown Rochester, as part of rally for justice.  

Members of the Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations, were there to remember injustice in the black community.

“It’s just a positive message, we’re trying to bring people together, and the D-9 community together to just not forget, least we not forget,” said James Waters, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity member.

The event was put on by community activist Ecko Nathan, who invited the groups to talk about racial injustice in education, police brutality, and community activism.

With early voting underway and primaries right around the corner, a huge part of the event was dedicated to voting rights and registration tables were set up to help get people started. 

“We need to make sure that we have people who are registered, educated, and get out to the polls to use their god given right to vote,” said Malik Goodson, President of the NY association of chapters of Alpha.

For the people in attendance, leaders wanted them to walk away with a plan on what action to take next, including voting and advocating for communities of color.

“We need positive change. We don’t need anger, we don’t need rioting, we don’t need looting. We need positive change, we need to channel that energy that we have into a positive force. So it’s good to see people out here working untied and working for a common goal,” said Goodson.

After the presentations, the group left the public safety building and marched silently to city hall for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in remembrance of George Floyd.

