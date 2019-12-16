Program at FLCC forgives some debt for returning students

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Students who left Finger Lakes Community College before graduating and have unpaid debt, are now given an opportunity to have some of that debt forgiven.

If those students return — and graduate, they can get up to $1,200 of those charges canceled.

The “Return to Finish” program is meant to help students who may have been unable to register due to previous debt.

“This program allows student to come back with a way to manage their past debt,” FLCC Director of Admissions Matthew Stever said.

“Just a few more classes might make all the difference in giving someone financial stability.”

Students accepted into the program will have their old bills deferred until graduation. Upon graduation, the college will forgive past due bills up to $1,200.

The deadline to apply is January 8. Find more information here.