Congratulations to Naveen Madhaven, Herene Shim, and Kazimir Povelaites for winning the First in Math competition (Photo/ Jaya Madhavan)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A team of elementary students from Pittsford won first place at the New York State Department of Education’s First In Math competition.

The team consisted of three fourth-grade students from Thornell Road Elementary School — the winners are Naveen Madhaven, Herene Shim, and Kazimir Povelaites.

According to the school district, the students competed in the virtual regional tournament back in March and won $1,000. The team then moved on to the statewide tournament in Albany on Saturday and won the $5,000 prize.

According to the Department of Education, students in New York State who are in first grade through fifth grade that are enrolled in the First in Math program were invited to participate in the tournament.