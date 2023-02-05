PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Pittsford Schools Capital Improvement Project released by Superintendent Mike Pero in mid-January laid out plans for improved security measures for students as well as making renovations to middle and high schools in the district.

The proposed project, according to the statement, will include securing entrances with double-door vestibules, adding large-area-of-assembly locks, and emergency generators across all nine of the buildings.

The district also says they plan to repurpose and update areas that are currently underutilized to create spaces for students to be able to meet with mental health providers such as social workers, psychologists, and other resources to address what they say are escalating student mental health needs.

The improvement project also makes a note of addressing inequities in the instructional spaces of Mendon High School and Barker Road Middle School, with a focus on science and technology classrooms.

Barker Road Middle School would see additional updates as well, including removing the portable classroom trailers, reconfiguring common areas, and closing the swimming pool.

For Mendon High School, science classrooms and the swimming pool would be renovated, and enhancements would come to the tennis courts and pickleball courts for PE classes, as well as for community use.

“We feel that the timing is right to make these renovations and improvements to better serve our students as PCSD has paid off a major portion of debt acquired from previous capital project,” Superintendent Pelo announced in the proposal.

There is an upcoming public forum on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Mendon High School that will discuss the capital improvement project more, with a vote date set for March 28.

For more information about the Pittsford Schools Capitol Improvement Project, click the link here.