ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The results are in — The Pittsford community has voted yes to the school district’s proposed capital improvement project.

The Pittsford Central School District asked the community to vote on whether or not to pass the project, which includes repairs and renovations costing over $69 million. The project does not include a planned increase in the tax levy as State Aid and capital reserves will cover over 75% of the budget.

Over 2,200 people voters showed up to Barker Road Middle School to vote. 1,981 voters approved of the project whereas 203 voters disapproved.

The project, according to the district, aims to improve safety and security throughout each of its schools. General renovations include securing school entrances with double-door vestibules, adding emergency generators and large area-of-assembly locks, and creating spaces for students to meet mental health professionals.

For specific schools, the project will address inequities in Mendon High School and Barker Road Middle School. The high school will see renovated science classrooms, an enhanced swimming pool area, and new tennis and pickleball courts.

Barker Road will remove all portable classroom trailers, reform common areas, and repurpose the “unsustainable” swimming pool area to be a fitness and multipurpose space.

According to the school district’s schedule, they will be submitting the project to the State Education Department. They expect construction to begin in April 2027.