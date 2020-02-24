Penfield robotics team holds first scrimmage on Sunday

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield High School’s robotics team — Rolling Thunder — held a scrimmage on Sunday.

The Rochester Rally allows teams to test out their robot designs before competition begins. Mentor Roseanne Khaleel said the team keeps students interested in engineering, even after their time in high school.

“I have run into three students already, who were on the team six or seven years ago and they’re still invested in STEM,” Khaleel said. “They’re still pursuing engineering, and they still look back on this as very formative, they’re still excited and they still look back on this as a positive experience and that is the biggest reward.”

The robotics team at Penfield High School was founded in 2004.