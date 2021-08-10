Penfield Central School District reopening plan calls for 5 days per week, in-person

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Penfield Central School District released reopening plans Tuesday, calling for five days per week of in-person instruction for students.

The plans call for universal masking indoors for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, and will incorporate mask breaks throughout the day. Masking will be optional when outdoors.

According to the plan, posted on the district’s website, distancing of three feet will be utilized in classrooms and six feet of distancing when eating, or any other circumstances when masks may be removed, like music class.

From Penfield CSD:

The Penfield Central School District is fully committed to opening school for all K-12 students, in-person five days a week for the 2021-22 school year. In early August, the State announced it would not be issuing new guidance for schools. However, the State Education Department, the NYS Department of Health and the Monroe County Department of Health did recommend that schools base their reopening plans on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance released in July.

Therefore, based on the CDC guidance, the following precautions will be in place when school opens on Wednesday, Sept. 1st:

Universal masking when indoors for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. Mask breaks will be incorporated throughout the day. Masking will be optional when outdoors.

Physical distancing of 3 feet in classrooms

Physical distancing of 6 feet when eating and any other time masks must be removed (i.e. music)

Handwashing reminders to students and explicit handwashing instruction for our youngest learners

Hand sanitizing throughout the day

Sanitizing rooms, buses and high traffic areas regularly

Mandatory masks on buses with windows open to increase air flow

In lieu of daily health checks, parents and staff will be asked to sign a one-time attestation for the school year.

Limited visitors to school for the month of September

The District is committed to providing a safe environment, while returning to “normal” as much as possible. Therefore, this year we will be:

Allowing for parent volunteers in our K-5 classrooms when possible

Looking to offer short field trips, when possible and safe

Allowing in-person extracurricular clubs and activities

Allowing in-person open houses and back to school events

All of the above will require universal masking and distancing whenever possible.

The District will continue to review and adjust these protocols as the school year progresses. More information is available in the FAQ document linked below. If you have a general question that has not been answered, please use the form linked below to submit your question.