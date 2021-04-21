Penfield Central School District names new Director of Facilities

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield Central School District officials announced Wednesday that George English has been named the new Director of Facilities.

English makes the move to Penfield from the Gates Chili Central School District where he served as Director of Facilities since 2014.

Prior to that, English held a similar position in the Naples Central School District.

“We are very excited to welcome George to Penfield,” said Penfield Superintendent Thomas Putnam. “His outgoing nature, skills and depth of experience will make him a great asset to our team.”

“I am very excited and honored to join the Penfield team,” English said. “I look forward to getting to know the staff and community and I will do all I can to help the school district provide the very best possible educational experience for each student.”

English is veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served from 1991-2000. He holds his MBA degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from SUNY Brockport.

English is set to begin in his new role on May 5.