Parents protest principal change at Holy Cross School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents, students and teachers at Holy Cross School in Rochester rallied in support of their former principal on Wednesday.

A letter sent to parents last week said Mary Martell would not return as principal for the upcoming school year, and a new pastor started at the beginning of the month.

Parents said Martell helped them through the challenging year of the pandemic.

“Ms. Martell was delivering supplies, she was delivering food,” Parent Denise Hafner said. “It really is a community of families, and without that kind of leadership I don’t know where we would be.”

The Diocese of Rochester released a statement saying the search for a new principal is underway.