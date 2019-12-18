Parents protest potential teacher cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents marched almost three miles in the snow from Parcel 5 to the Rochester City School District’s central office, trying to make a final statement before the school board voted on proposed mid-year cuts that could cost almost 200 people their jobs.

The Alliance for Quality Education and Citizen Action of New York said parents and students are calling on Governor Cuomo and state legislators to fund $86 million in state foundation aid, they say is owed to Rochester City Schools.

“The first step is to not immediately fire 100 teachers,” Adrian Martin, a parent in the district said.

“The longer that we keep the teachers in the classroom, that just gives us more and more chances of success of getting this state aid that can help keeping the teachers in the classroom for the rest of the year.”

Rochester Superintendent Terry Dade released a statement on Tuesday saying he did not think the teacher’s union would be able to produce the kinds of concessions needed in time to avoid or reduce the teacher layoffs before the school board vote on Thursday.

Union President Adam Urbanski said Dade’s conclusion is premature.

