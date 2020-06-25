Parents protest in Penfield, demand to be heard in school reopening process

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents protested in Penfield Thursday, demanding a seat at the table in the process for reopening schools.

According to demonstrators, the rally wasn’t specific to the Penfield Central School District, but more of a general plea from parents for clarity from local and state officials on the reopening plan. Parents say they want to have a voice when it comes to the reopening itself.

Happening now in Penfield: protest in front of Penfield CSD office building. Demonstrators say they want more of a say when it comes to reopening local schools. Signs read “open our schools fully” and “kids need schools not laptops” @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cTJ0WcO6Xi — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 25, 2020

The President of the Monroe County Superintendents Associate, Dr. Thomas Putnam, told News 8 Wednesday that local school administrators were still waiting on state guidance, but he welcomed input from parents.

“When I do get an email or a call from a parent who would like to share their insight on what they’d like to see in see for September, I’m going to listen, but I’m also going to let them know that as of this moment we have no guidance as a school district we’re waiting for this executive orders or the guidance from the Governor’s office,” Putnam Wednesday.

Parents at Thursday’s rally say learning at home just one cut it.

“They’ve been home since mid-March, and online learning is not the most effective method for our students, especially high school, said Penfield parents Brandon and Betsy Murray.

Higher education is listed as part of phase four reopening under the New York state guidelines, of which the Rochester and Finger Lakes is set to enter Friday, but as of now it’s now yet known how schools will reopen.

