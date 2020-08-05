Local tutors offering new small group learning programs called ‘teaching pods’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Educators say they’re getting frantic calls from parents as they try to navigate new learning structures, so they’re creating their own ‘teaching pods’.

The teaching ‘pods’ are a small group learning program.

Karen Iglesia owned tutoring centers in New York for 25 years and retired. Now, she’s opening up what will be called Primetime Learning Academy.

Traveling teachers will make house calls for up to three students or six students if it’s at a remote location like a library. There will also be a tutoring center. She says they will work in conjunction with the teachers in order to help the students on the days that they learn at home.

Iglesia says parents are stressed and confused, and she hopes they don’t put too much pressure on themselves to have a perfect remote-learning and homeschooling experience alone.

“When I say frantic, I mean that’s an understatement. Parents are scared, they call me crying. They don’t know how they will manage hybrid learning models. They’re worried about giving up an income,” Iglesia said.

She says she hopes that the parents seek help of professional educators instead.

Iglesia says her website will be up-and-running soon, and spots are already filling up for these programs. This one in particular is also opening up a space for teaching in Brighton by September.