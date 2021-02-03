Parents happy with Victor school response after Ransomware attack Saturday

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The Victor Central School District has been closed since Monday after servers in the district were compromised by Ransomware from an outside source on Saturday.

Amity Decker’s two sons attend Victor High School. On Sunday night, she got the news school would be closed the next day.

“We got a call, it was a robocall from the superintendent and he had a lot of information so then they sent a follow-up email, which that’s what I thought was very helpful because there was so much information,” Decker said.

School remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday. More information was sent out to parents Wednesday, explaining the attackers were holding files on the server hostage and asking for ransom. They said student and staff data, grades, and email were not impacted. Student Chromebooks used for remote learning are safe to use.

Paul Robinson is a national sales director for cybersecurity company IGI. He said this can happen anywhere.

“Some people are surprised when a sophisticated attack like this hits a district especially in Rochester, New York or Monroe County, why would someone pick on a K-12 environment from that perspective, but these are criminals we’re dealing with here and they attack those they feel are vulnerable,” Robinson said. “The remote learning and even hybrid model has caused problems from a cybersecurity perspective.”

Decker said the district’s constant communication has made her feel at ease.

“I work at the bank so I see it on a regular basis that things are just random, they happen, but they handled it the best they could, also indicated they had backup for the information.”

After the servers are wiped clean they will be set up with that backup data. All district computers will have to be reimaged.

“It’s important to stabilize the environment make sure the environment is safe and then put in protections and controls,” Robinson said.

Pre-K through third graders may be able to return to school in-person on Thursday, but without internet access. School officials said they hope to bring back students in grades 4 through 12 by Monday.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are involved with the ongoing investigation. BOCES is also working on identifying which account and computer the attack originated from.