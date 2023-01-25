ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Communication, engagement and digital resources — all topics of conversation at an education roundtable Wednesday focused on what organizers call “Parent Partnership.”

Representatives from multiple local school districts participated in the conversation. Many of them stressed that parenting is hard, and everyone makes mistakes.

They recommend engaging in your child’s education in a way that works best for you. They also want to know what individual needs your child might have.

“We all truly want to be great partners with families so reach out, get to know them on a one to one basis,” Penfield Central School District Superintendent Tom Putnam said. “Be sure to share those thing that you know about your child that nobody else would.

School officials also suggest keeping accurate contact information on file at your child’s school – to help keep an open line of communication.