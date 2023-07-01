ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)) — Dr. Shaun Nelms is an educator known for leading the significant turnaround of a failing Rochester city school. He credits the success at the school commonly known as East High to a number of factors.

The “secret sauce” he says includes time, resources and the freedom to create a curriculum and school environment specific to the needs of the mostly black and brown students in grades 6-12.

After eight years as Superintendent, Nelms is packing up and moving on to a new role as Vice President of Community Partnerships at the University of Rochester.

“The main goal was to create a model that could be replicated,” said Nelms, who was surrounded by boxes when we sat down to talk to him about his journey at the East Educational Partnership Organization (EPO).

In 2014, the Rochester City School District approached the University of Rochester about taking over the operations at East High. At the time the graduation rate hovered around 29% and the state was preparing to shut it down.

Today, under Nelms’ leadership 86% of the students earn a high school diploma.

“It was really to prove that when you create a system with the right resources and the right people and structures, that kids can succeed, and they will succeed,” he said.

He says because of the unique partnership with the U of R the team East poured “tons of money” into professional development for teachers, and they built a strong curriculum specifically tailored to the needs of the students at this inner-city school.

“That’s kind of where The Eyes Project came from,” Nelms said early-on students said they wanted to see themselves in the world they were asked to learn about. Through “The Legacy Project,” students are surrounded by dozens of local, national and international leaders of color both past and present.

“It was an opportunity to acknowledge those who came before us but also reminding students their responsibility moving forward,” he said.

In addition to a strong curriculum, East EPO provided wrap around social services that include more counselors, a food pantry, and even a barber shop for students.

Nelms admits it’s a vision not everyone wants to embrace, and it takes a commitment few are willing to make.

“So, I said to them if you’re not willing to lose something for this work, you’re not the right person,” Nelms explained.

The father of three admits his passion for community service cost him some personal and professional relationships in Rochester. He says Marlene Blocker who has served as principal at East is the best person to take over as superintendent.

Reflecting on his time at East, Nelms says he wishes he would have cultivated a better relationship with leaders of the Rochester City School District. He believes they could have partnered to improve other schools within the district.

“So, when you have people managing other schools and they’re constantly hearing about East’s success I don’t think I paid enough attention to how that tension may have caused the friction and how it could cause a problem with us being able to partner.”

On July 8, Nelms will sign his new book Leading with Purpose: Empowering Others to Create Lasting Change at Flight West Winery & Whiskey Bar.

“I walk people through my journey as a leader. I share a lot of humbling experiences,” Nelms explains the book is about school reform, leadership and humility.

Before the school year ended, the administrators at East surprised Nelms by adding his portrait among the other notable leaders displayed in the school’s courtyard. He called it a humbling experience,

“On that wall is my favorite artist Jay-Z, my favorite author James Baldwin, people that I look up to. So, its humbling to be positioned on that wall with them.”