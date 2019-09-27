Officials, parents losing faith in RCSD Board of Education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The $30 million budget shortfall by the Rochester City School District has some leaders and parents worried about the future schools in Rochester.

“At this point in time there’s this pathological need to whitewash the dysfunction in the district,” said Judith Davis, a board commissioner.

School board member Judith Davis is calling on board president Van White to resign. Davis says the district has faced problems for decades under his direction and the current crisis is the last straw.

“The next step is to actually admit and to acknowledge that there is disfunction within the district,” said Davis.

Van White said he has no intention of stepping down. He says the problems were there before him. As for the current budget shortfall, he says the board is taking the correct steps forward, but he cites misleading reports by the district’s financial officer.

“To finger point is really not productive, particularly when it’s not consistent with the facts,” said White. “He told this board and he’s the boss that the budget was balanced and it would be reconciled at the end of this year.”

He says clearly someone overspent. Still unknown is how the district could have a budget shortfall of 30 million dollars in the first place.

Without answers, some at this meeting are losing faith in the board.

“It should have been caught before now. but they prefer to do the schools, and do this and do that not knowing exactly where the money should have been going to,” said Veronica White who attended Thursday’s meeting.

“I want to know if the board is a strong enough board to handle the problems that the city school district is going through,” said White.

News8 had a conversation with City of Rochester spokesperson Justin Roj after superintendent Terry Dade’s press conference. He told us the budget shortfall shows incompetence and extreme mismanagement by the board.

Meantime, superintendent Dade said Thursday he did not believe the shortfall was an intentional case of wrongdoing.