New York Teachers Union supports schools fully reopening this fall: ‘Best way for students to learn’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers released a statement on Monday following comments from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on schools reopening this fall.

Specifically, Cuomo commented on reopening schools in the Fall of 2021, stating that “based on current trajectories, all state schools will be set to reopen for full, in-person learning.”

In response, NYSUT President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement:

“Educators know that being in person is the best way for students to learn and for teachers to teach. We support offering full-time in-person instruction five days a week and await formal guidance for the fall on how districts, working with educators and parents, should craft their plans to bring all students back to the classroom.”

— NYSUT President Andy Pallotta

Below is the comments stated by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, May 24, regarding an in-person return to school this fall.

“Our children lost so much as COVID struck our state. A year of socialization, a year of memories, and even more. While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job pivoting to remote learning with virtually zero notice, there’s no denying the discrimination students who did not have the right equipment faced. With the way our COVID numbers are currently trending, there is no reason why our students should not get back to in-person learning as usual and we look forward to welcoming them back. If there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, we will revisit the decision.”

— New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo