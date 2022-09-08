ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With more disruption seen in some schools, New York State United Teachers board members said they spent the summer developing a school safety plan with the hope of bringing change to make learning environments safer.

Union members said that it’s more than being prepared in an emergency, but it’s also about addressing student needs, taking a look at staffing levels, and strengthening communication to help plan ahead of any possible threats.

Board members formed a task force and outlined a school safety plan that addresses classroom disruption and instances of violence. Those who are involved said they’d like to see stronger connections with community groups throughout the state, such as parent-teachers associations.

They also said they hope to strengthen staffing not only in the classroom but in mental health supports, highlighting social and emotional needs that were magnified by the pandemic.

“Schools often work in isolation around some of these topics where we know if we join together with local law enforcement, mental health supports in our community, with parents and groups — we can all function better and ultimately are better served,” said NYSUT board member Dwayne Cerbone.

Staffing up in social work, psychologists, intervention folks to make sure problems are nipped in the bud instead of waiting for the problem to become bigger issues which then everyone looks — saying ‘what do we do now,'” added Andy Pallotta, the president of NYSUT.

Pallotta also said that he hopes the report results in legislation passed to give teachers’ unions a “seat at the table” for all districts in discussions of school safety.

The full safety report conducted by NYSUT can be found here.