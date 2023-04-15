ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A big deal for student musicians is happening this week as the New York State School Music Association is hosting the Eastern Division Conference.

700 students from 11 different states are being represented by about 220 young musicians.

The National President says students will meet others across eastern states and learn from conductors to enhance their musicianship.

“Beyond that we know that music gives a home to the homeless and a voice to the voiceless. It really allows everyone to come together to find a place to belong,” National Association for Music Education National President Scott Sheehan said.

Students will also rehearse and perform with renowned conductors like Jason Max Ferdinand, Brian Powell, and Bob Stuart just to name a few.

One student out of Vermont shares that she is grateful for this experience and that it has made her grow.

“It’s very challenging, the music is very hard,” Clarinet player Melody Berenbaum said. “It’s a very demanding schedule and stuff like that but it has caused me to push myself and I really value that. I think I’ll definitely grow as a musician because of it.”

The event takes place through Sunday at the Eastman Theatre and the Riverside Convention Center.