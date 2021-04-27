NYSED expands opportunities for educators to support remote and hybrid learning

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: A teacher wears a mask and teaches remotely from her classroom on September 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City, the nation’s largest school district opened its classrooms to remote teaching this week and plans to open in-person blended teaching and learning next week. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State Department of Education announced expanded professional learning opportunities aiming to support remote and hybrid learning in New York.

These opportunities are being facilitated by the Department’s Teaching in Remote/Hybrid Learning Environments program and through a partnership with the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education.

“Seemingly overnight we went from an educational system where technology integration and proficiency were terms that we had heard but not necessarily fully embraced to a world where these are now the norm,” stated NYS Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “To support our educators in this rapidly changing paradigm, we have engaged with our partners at NYSCATE and established our TRLE program to assist educators and enhance remote and hybrid learning.”

According to NYSED, the purpose of this program is to build the capacity of teachers and educational leaders to effectively implement these hybrid or remote learning models.

“While the pandemic has been difficult for teachers, administrators, students, and parents, it has also propelled some exciting advancements in the ways students learn,” stated New York State Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young. “By supporting our teachers with these learning opportunities, I am confident that they will continue to rise to the challenge.”

Specifically, the program will provide over 190,000 educators across the State with a combined 450,000 hours of professional support to implement effective practices. The predicted reach for these practices is 2 million students.

The Department added that the TRLE program will be launched in phases, with the first phase focusing on rapid deployment of professional learning in six core competencies. These include:

Shifting to teaching online

Engaging families as partners in remote or hybrid learning

Meeting the needs of SWDs through remote or hybrid learning

Meeting the needs of ELLs/ MLLs through remote or hybrid learning

Integrating Culturally- Responsive Sustaining Education in Remote Learning Environments

Integrating Social Emotional Learning in Remote Learning Environments

Following phase one, over the next two year, the TRLE program will identify best practices in remote and hybrid learning environments that will continue to be relevant in years to come.

NYSED added that it was able to launch these new opportunities through funding provided by the United States Department of Education Education Stabilization Fund-Rethink K12 Education Models Grant.