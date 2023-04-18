NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Board of Regents approved new rules that will ban the use of Native American culture used by schools.

With these new rules, names, logos, and mascots would not be allowed to use Native American culture. These rules would also affect the schools, school buildings, and districts.

Back in November of 2022, NYSED sent the ruling to all New York school districts, requiring those with a Native American mascot to find a replacement:

In 2001, former Commissioner of Education Richard P. Mills issued a memorandum “conclud[ing] that the use of Native American symbols or depictions as mascots can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.” Commissioner Mills recognized that, while a role for local discretion existed, “there is a state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child.” He asked

boards of education “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”

Adding that, schools are learning environments, and choosing to use Native American mascots is a reflection of “the message their choices convey to students, parents and their communities.”

The National Congress of American Indians put out a list of school districts that they would like to see name changes for with their sports teams.

Across the counties of Ontario, Steuben, and Wyoming, there are at least five school districts that have names in reference to Native American culture. These names include: