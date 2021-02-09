NYS Board of Regents appoints Dr. Betty Rosa as permanent Commissioner of Education

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dr. Betty Rosa was officially appointed Commissioner of Education on Monday.

The New York State Board of Regents confirmed the permanent appointment of Dr. Betty A. Rosa as the Commissioner of Education of the University of the State of New York; celebrating her as the first Latina woman to serve in the position.

Commissioner Rosa shared her excitement regarding her role.

“The Department has undergone several transitions and challenges in the past year and a half which have allowed me to work more closely with the tremendous staff of the Department,” shared Commissioner Rosa. “In this time, we have come together with the Board to face these challenges head on and I am honored to be able to continue out important work to benefit New York’s children and adults. Now more than ever, we must address the equity gaps our state faces.”

According to the Board, this decision was made after reviewing dozens of applications and conducting two rounds of interviews. Commissioner Rosa has served as Interim Commissioner Since August 2020. She was elected by the Board of Regents as Chancellors in March 2016 and re-elected for a second term in 2019.

Additionally, Commissioner Rosa is a nationally recognized education leader and received and Ed. M. and Ed. D. in Administration, Planning and Social Policy from Harvard University. She also holds to Master of Science in Education degrees; one in Administration and Supervision and the other in Bilingual Education.

As the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Rosa will oversee the work of over 700 school districts with 2.6 million students,7,000 libraries, 900 museums and over 50 professions encompassing nearly 900 thousand licenses.

Commissioner Rosa was praised and congratulated on Monday by her colleagues and education leaders across the State.

I’ve known Dr. Rosa for decades and her breadth of experience, expertise and ability to work with all people make her the best choice to serve as Commissioner. As Chancellor, Dr. Rosa earned the tremendous respect of the Board of Regents through her steadfast commitment to all New York’s students and collegial approach to our work. Through her career as an exceptional educator, leader, and innovator, she garnered the reverence of the education community. Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr.

“After an exhaustive search process, Dr. Rosa emerged as the most qualified and distinguished candidate to serve as the permanent Commissioner of Education and President of the University of the State of New York. In every facet of her extraordinary career, Dr. Rosa has never wavered from her role as an advocate for equity for students and educators. Dr. Rosa stepped up and provided stability to the Department while it faced great challenges as a result of the pandemic, and I am grateful to have partnered with her during this unprecedented time.” Board of Regents Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown

“From her tenure on the Board of Regents to these past six months as interim commissioner, Commissioner Rosa has been and continues to be a staunch advocate for our schools, students and educators. The leadership she has shown during this pandemic in particular and her collaborative spirit are exactly what we need on the challenging road still in front of us. We congratulate her on her appointment and look forward to our continued work together.” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta

“Commissioner Rosa has proven time and again that she is the right person to lead the State Education Department through our current crisis and into the future. We’re thankful for her leadership, congratulate her on this announcement and are eager to continue working alongside her to champion our students, our educators and our school communities statewide.” NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene T. DiBrango

