New York state charts course for school reopening decision, districts weigh submission plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state released a road map Wednesday for determining whether schools in the state will reopen.

Reopening guidance is scheduled to be issued on July 13th, local school districts will have until the last day in July to submit reopening plans, and the first week in August, state will decide whether schools reopen, the state said Wednesday.

The Rochester City School District is considering several scenarios, ranging from all-in-person instruction, all-remote, or a hybrid model.

RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said Wednesday it is too early to decide which option the district will ultimately submit.

“What complicates it is that looking at just one of those and going down the rabbit hole on one of those and being very thorough is time-consuming, but we have to do that for all three situations,” said Dr. Myers-Small. “Because we don’t know what the guidelines, the final guidelines that come from Governor Cuomo, will be.”

So, how will schools reopen, if at all?

“That is the million dollar question right now,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “If you could tell us what the virus is going to do for the next month-and-a-half, we’d be able to tell you how schools are going to reopen.”

With official guidance pending, Hochul said to expect social distancing and masks to be part of the guidelines.

“But we also have to take into consideration the age of the children,” said Hochul. “I’m sure it won’t be difficult to get high school students to wear their masks. Preschool and kindergartners, that’s another story. We are sensitive to that.”