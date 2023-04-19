ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local schools are now reacting to New York State’s Board of Regents ruling on school mascots.

Within Ontario, Steuben, and Wyoming counties, there are at least five school districts affected. The ruling approved a ban on Native American references being used in mascots.

Canisteo-Greenwood is one of the school districts that must now rebrand, but the superintendent there says he saw it coming. The Board of Regents ruling would ban mascots, logos, and names relating to Native American culture. Tom Crook, the Superintendent of Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District says he feels prepared to retire their Redskin mascot.

“Talking with the board of education, we thought it’d be the best thing to do, knowing it would be a possibility coming up soon is to kind of head it off in the past and really start talking about it before we were forced to talk about it.”

He says it’s going to be challenging for some districts who will start the work now based on yesterday’s determination, but they do have some time. School districts have until the end of the school year to come up with a resolution, however they have until the 2024-2025 school year to totally rebrand. He says they can do that through capital projects.

“Let’s say sanding a gym floor or refinishing a gym floor. They can include it as part of a project then get building aid on the project,” Crook said.

Crook says the ruling could lead to more changes down the road, including names of schools that associate with Native American culture.

“That kind of sets, I think, a little bit of precedence of what we can potentially see in the future of being able to divorce thought from the name of a school and not thinking of Native Americans,” Crook said.

Another district that could see change is the Avon Central School District. Their current mascot is the Braves. They released a statement in response to the ruling saying they’re awaiting further guidance on the issue. Below is the statement.

The district released a statement in response to the ruling saying in part quote “…we have shared the perspective that the term “Brave” traditionally represents positivity, courage, and honor. However, we are also aware of the controversies, sensitivities, and various perspectives surrounding names, mascots, and imagery.” They added “we will act accordingly and in good faith.”

We’ve reached out to other school districts around the area. Letchworth has no comment on the ruling while we have yet to hear back from Canandaigua and Red Jacket.

FULL STATEMENT FROM AVON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT:

At Avon Central School District, we have shared the perspective that the term “Brave” traditionally represents positivity, courage, and honor. However, we are also aware of the controversies, sensitivities, and various perspectives surrounding names, mascots, and imagery. It is our responsibility as a school district to be responsive to the current climate and expectations. We have been told that additional guidance will be forthcoming in the coming weeks at which time we will act accordingly and in good faith.

As a district, we are not surprised by the SED’s decision as many aspects have been hinted at over the last few months. We began the process of gathering additional information from the community by conducting a ThoughtExchange survey. We had excellent participation in the exchange from a broad representation of community members, parents, alumni, staff, teachers, and students. At a high level, the results showed that about one third of respondents wished we could keep both the Braves name and its associated imagery that we now use, about one third felt it is time to change both, and another third wished to change only the imagery.

Additionally, we engaged with our regional and educational networks, and began the process of formulating a stakeholder committee. The Board of Education recently appointed committee co-facilitators to begin this work. This update can be found on our district website, avoncsd.org.

The regulation in its final form was just adopted, making official the task at hand. We anticipate the additional guidance will provide some needed information to help lead us forward. We believe strongly that the students’ voices are needed to drive our direction. Avon is a close-knit and proud community. We will be sure to include community perspectives, especially student insights, in addressing whatever work lies ahead. It will be important to be collaborative and to consider their perspective, experiences, and wishes. At the end of the day, schools exist for the education of the community’s children.

The Board of Regents provided some timeframes. Boards of education must commit, via resolution, to eliminating the use of all Indigenous names, logos, and mascots by the end of the 2022-23 school year. Such resolution shall identify a plan to eliminate all use of the prohibited name, logo, or mascot within a reasonable time, which shall be no later than the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Although the process is unclear, we are of the impression that there will be a process to request exemptions and or extensions, depending on the schedule, expense, etc.

Many are curious about the financial implications of this directive. We have documented the images in need of replacement that are in use by our district. At this point it is not possible to calculate the overall expense because we are still looking for the finalized guidance. This will inform the overall process timeline. The two-year window will allow us time to cover expenses in multiple budget years. It will also allow us to pursue exemptions, if needed, for larger ticket items. We will also advocate appropriately for additional funding as needed and, when possible, we will utilize our purchasing practices to maximize the benefit and minimize negative impacts. For example, if there is an opportunity to make the expenses aidable then we will do so. Plus, some items such as athletic uniforms are on a natural replacement cycle already. It is just too early to tell what the unanticipated and new expenses will be right now.

The Avon Board of Education has been involved with this process since the initial news came in November. It will continue to make good faith efforts to hear from the community and do its research in order to create the most productive path forward.