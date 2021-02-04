NY Board of Education seeks public input on 2021 testing

(WSYR-TV) — New York’s Board of Education wants to forego standardized testing for students this year and it’s looking for the public’s input.

The department says it’s planning to ask the federal government to allow the cancellation of state assessment tests for grades 3 through 8 and cancel regents exams for the high school level.

“Given the varying circumstance in each school district, the only fair and appropriate decision at this time is to seek waivers to forego testing and accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year,” said Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa. “As part of this process, we are seeking input from local stakeholders to ensure that our requests capture the experiences of our partners across the state and we look forward to reviewing their comments.”

The Department is accepting comments on this matter through Friday, February 5. The full text of each proposed waiver is posted on NYSED’s ESSA webpage. Comments can be emailed to ESSAComments@nysed.gov with “ESSA Comments from (sender/organization name)” in the subject line. Those who comment are also asked to fill out a brief survey.