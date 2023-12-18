ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Education has released test results for the 2022-23 school year.

According to data released, 48% of students tested in grades three through eight were proficient in English Language Arts whereas 52% of tested students were proficient in mathematics. 82% of students were tested in ELA and 83% were tested in math.

In the Rochester City School District, 89% of students in those grades were tested in ELA and 90% were tested in mathematics — 16% were proficient in English and 14% were proficient in math.

The Greece Central School District tested 92% of students in English and 91% in math: 32% were proficient in English and 40% were proficient in math.

The Penfield School District, which tested 79% of its students in English and Math, found it had higher numbers than both the city schools and Greece schools. 66% of students were proficient in English and 79% were proficient in math.

You can search for the test results of different school districts in New York State by following this link here.