New York state releases 145 pages of guidance on reopening schools to help districts develop plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Education Department released further guidance Thursday for school districts in submitting reopening plans for approval.

Thursday’s guidance expands upon initial recommendations provided by the NYSED’s 28-page document released Monday.

“On Monday, the Department presented a comprehensive framework of guidance for safely educating students this Fall,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa in a press release. “The guidance disseminated to schools today accounts for the health and safety of our children, teachers and school personnel while encouraging equitable access to the services and resources necessary for a high-quality education.”

School districts across New York are to submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

Officials say the guidance was informed by four virtual Regional School Reopening Task Force meetings as well as a student forum hosted by the Board of Regents and Department last month to gather input. Each regional meeting included more than 350 experts and stakeholders from health and education fields. In all, more than 1,650 parents, students, teachers, administrators, school board members and stakeholders, representing New York’s diversity, attended and provided valuable feedback.

Thursday’s 145-page guidance document is designed as “student-centered,” and covers topics like health and safety, facilities, nutrition, transportation, social-emotional well-being, school schedules, budget and fiscal, attendance and chronic absenteeism, technology and connectivity, teaching and learning, special education, bilingual education and world language, staffing and human resources, and a lot more.

Recovering, Rebuilding, and Renewing the Spirit of New York State Schools

