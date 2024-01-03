ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul proposed her Back to Basics plan to improve reading proficiency in New York State.

This is the second proposal Hochul has announced as part of the 2024 State of the State. The goal is to transition the state to a new style of instruction that teaches students the skills they need to become proficient readers. She plans to introduce legislation that ensures evidence-based best practices are used throughout New York.

“Reading is the foundation of our education system, but New York State is currently not meeting basic reading proficiency levels,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot continue to allow our kids to fall further behind by utilizing outdated and discredited approaches to reading comprehension. Our Back to Basics initiative will reset how schools approach reading, returning to scientifically proven techniques. Along with investments in teacher training programs, we are tackling this issue head on to make sure our teachers and kids are set up for success.”

There was a proposal of $10 million in state investments to train teachers in Science of Reading instructional best practices and an expansion of SUNY and CUNY’s programs for teachers focused on the Science of Reading. These proposals were made to make sure current and future teachers seeking advanced education are prepared to use this style of teaching in the classroom. The New York State United Teachers and the United Federation Teachers have already begun training thousands of teachers in the Science of Reading, and this funding would support the training of 20,000 additional teachers and elementary school teaching assistants.

A student’s ability to read by third grade can affect their future success and those who do not learn by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. Dropout rates are even higher for students of color and students from disadvantaged backgrounds. More than 30 states have transitioned to a ‘back-to-basics’ approach after recognizing the urgent need to improve reading proficiency and ensure student success.