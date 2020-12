ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – SUNY is offering free training to all New Yorkers through its new SUNY For All campaign.

The virtual education center will prepare eligible students for college and post-COVID careers with training and success coaches to guide them.

Students completing online training programs with a high school diploma or equivalent are automatically accepted to SUNY’s 30 community colleges or SUNY Empire State college with zero application fees.