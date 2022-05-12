ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan College relaunched its Nursing to Bachelor of Science degree program Thursday, all in an effort to give back to nurses in Rochester.

Its return is marked by an array of changes, including an all-new 45% tuition discount for those who register between July 1 and Dec 31 of 2023.

Enrollment also gives offers the option to get your degree online — in as little as 12 months.

College administration members say the program was brought back to relief nurses from hardships they may have endured through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nurses have been taking the brunt of the pandemic for the past couple of years and just working so hard, that many have put off their career goals,” said Director for the RN to BS Program Pat Myers. “Thinking of having to stay home with kids and school, taking care of that, families with spouses out of work, or having to do lots of overtime and we thought this was a really good time to encourage nurses to take the next step in their professional careers.”

Roberts Wesleyan is hosting an open house for this program on June 7 at 6 p.m.