New RCSD superintendent reacts to possibility of a state takeover

The new superintendent of the Rochester City School District made his first public comments since Mayor Warren submitted legislation asking voters to support state control of RCSD.

Superintendent Dade says he hasn’t met the mayor yet, but has a meeting scheduled with her this week, and he says he looks forward to talking to her about how they can move the district forward together.



Mayor Warren announced the state control vote would be put on the November ballot.



It’ll be titled “Our children, Our future,” and calls for the state to remove the school board and take control of RCSD for no less than five years.



Dade says he was chosen for a reason, and is ready to do his part in moving the district forward.



“I’ve never looked at what might hypothetically happen, if I did that I wouldn’t focus on what we need to focus on each and every day and that’s the students of Rochester,” said Dade.

The vote in November would only measure support for the state takeover, and would still need state legislation.