New RCSD superintendent: “It will be one Rochester family under my leadership”

The Rochester City School District’s new superintendent was in town on Wednesday for the first time since he was chosen as its new leader. Terry Dade comes to Rochester from Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

“Family” is the word Terry Dade used a lot when talking about his plans for RCSD.

“My expectation is no matter what types of disagreements we might have as a Rochester family when we emerge from closed doors or any kind of discussion we emerge with one voice,” Dade said.

Dade is walking into a district that’s had five superintendents in the last five years. He said he can’t do it alone and wants everyone to work together.

The narrative’s definitely gonna change as we move forward, highlighting exceptional teachers in our district every single day, the amazing work of our students and what they’re able to accomplish each and every day is what I will focus on.”

But Dade’s biggest challenge is to make the changes that have been ordered by the state in its report. The distinguished educator that has been appointed to the district is still on the job.

“It is very very difficult to do anything well that’s 80+ pages so my job is to make the complex elegantly simple.”

He said he expects there will continue to be back-and-forth in regards to the report- but he encourages friendly dialogue and debate to come up with a solid solution.

Dade said he signed his three-year contract and would consider staying longer than that. He officially starts July 1.