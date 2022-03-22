ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Museum and Science Center officials announced Tuesday that they will be adding three new labs and educational spaces.

They say the labs will be used for museum programming, their own Curiosity Camps, and other school programming.

In this space, Museum & Science Center officials say the new technology can also offer “up-close and hands-on experiences.”

“The completion of these new labs triples the Museum & Science Center’s capacity to serve and engage our community through meaningful, interactive teaching and learning opportunities,” said Allison Shultes, Director of Education at the Museum & Science Center in a statement. “The labs expand upon both the audiences we will be able to reach through a suite of programming formats, and the content, skills, and techniques we will be able to engage them in.”

Some of the new technologies include: