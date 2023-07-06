ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Up until last week, nearly 400 students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade at Urban Choice Charter School were expecting to return there in the fall, but now they’re forced to find new schools.

This happened after the charter school lost its lawsuit against the State Department of Education to remain open after the Board of Regents voted to close the school in April.

The New York Supreme Court had until June 30 to intervene but chose not to, so Urban Choice Charter School officially lost its charter license to teach. Leaders of the school argue the process for them to apply was not done properly and the state unfairly compared them to other RCSD schools.

When Carl Parris enrolled his daughter at Urban Choice Charter School, he was most impressed with the connection teachers made with her and other students so she could learn at her own pace and feel supported.

“She has the opportunity to walk into a building with music, laughter, and fun in the morning,” Parris said. “They have breakfast, the announcements are fun. It’s very energetic and geared towards the students.”

Recently, Urban Choice Charter School CEO Lynn McCarthy had an outside party do an analysis on 2022 math and English test scores from RCSD schools compared to UCCS. It found in all the zip codes their students live in, 54% of public schools are underperforming in English while almost 50% are behind in math scores compared to Urban Choice.

“There were only two schools that outperformed Urban Choice on the New York State test,” McCarthy explained. “Our students aren’t going to a better school than what they had here just looking at that data right there.”

McCarthy and her team turned to the State Supreme Court arguing the process to renew their charter license by the Department of Education was not done right.

“We had our new charter renewal application, and it was due by August 15. From that time period until August 15, we never received a report,” McCarthy added. “We were never able to make changes for the new school year based on a report we didn’t get.”

During their April vote, the Board of Regents argued Urban Choice failed to show test score improvements to earn a new five-year term. McCarthy believes the school wasn’t given enough time after the pandemic to show progress.

McCarthy went on to say, “It takes three years to make any progress. We see progress in our I-ready data, but we don’t have the data from the New York State test scores from this year. So, what they’re looking at is 2022.”

We reached out to the New York State Department Board of Education for comment on the closure but did not hear back. However back in April after their vote, the Board of Regents stated they will help UCCS and RCSD to provide options for the students and their families.