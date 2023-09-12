ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth University has announced a partnership with St. John’s Meadows to introduce intergenerational student living!

According to Nazareth, this is part of an independent student project known as “Student in Residence,’ which is a part of the university’s Gerontology program. The project gives those who are eligible the opportunity to live at the senior living facility.

Two students who are minoring in Gerontology are the first to take part in the three-week program, which launched on September 3. A resident at St. John’s will act as their RA so they can immerse themselves in the facility’s culture and learn through building relationships with the residents.

Dr. David Steitz, a psychology professor and director of Nazareth University’s Gerontology program, says that learning should not only be confined within the walls of a classroom.

“I championed a new partnership with St. John’s in 2009 to offer college courses for Nazareth students and elder residents together at St. John’s Meadows, where students practice and apply what they learn from their studies,” said Dr. Steitz. “Students in these multigenerational courses learn from, and with, the elders to gain perspectives and knowledge that cannot be delivered by a professor or textbook.”

In order for students at Nazareth University to be eligible to take part in this program, they must have finished courses at St. John’s.