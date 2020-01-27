Nazareth College introduces new president, Dr. Elizabeth Paul

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College introduced the 10th president in school history Monday.

Dr. Elizabeth Paul was announced as the next leader for the university, and she officially will take office on July 1 later this year.

Nazareth Board of Trustees Chair Timothy Fournier, Presidential Search Chair and Trustee Brian Hickey, and President Daan Braveman and others joined in the welcoming ceremony at the Glazer Music Performance Center on the Nazareth campus.

Nazareth college has announced their 10th president, Dr. Elizabeth Paul this morning in a community event in the Glazer Music Performance Center on the Nazareth campus. Paul will take office on July 1st. @News_8 @NazarethCollege pic.twitter.com/41Nbu4K8t2 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) January 27, 2020

Since July 2016, Dr. Paul has served as the 16th president of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and previously spent seven years as the senior academic officer at Stetson University in Central Florida, according to Nazareth officials.

“We are incredibly pleased that Paul is joining the Nazareth community,” Hickey said in a press release. “We knew right away that she understands Nazareth’s mission and our vision for the future. I’m excited to see how Beth’s passion for experiential learning and Nazareth’s belief in educating our students to make a difference in their own world and the world around them will connect with students, faculty, and staff. She has the skills to lead Nazareth confidently into a new era for the College. I’m honored to have been part of this process.”

Prior to her work at Capital University, she served at Stetson University since 2009. First as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, and then in 2015, as provost and executive vice president. She was also a tenured professor of psychology. She was vice provost and professor of psychology at The College of New Jersey from 1992-2009, according to Nazareth officials.

Paul holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a doctorate in personality psychology, both from Boston University. She did a pre-doctoral training fellowship with the National Institute of Mental Health, and earned a certificate in higher education administration from Harvard Institute for Educational Management.

