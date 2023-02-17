ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Social innovators from the Rochester community gathered at Nazareth College Friday to help students hone their skills as change makers.

The conference focused on anti-racist education, access to employment, and re-entering society after incarceration.

Students in attendance tell us they felt drawn to the event for the sake of others.

“I feel like if we do better ourselves we can do better for our families, our future children our parents our siblings our friends and just everyone who needs help in this world,” Nazareth student Aziza Simpkins. “I feel like people can be really cynical about where the world is today and our future but I feel like if we all put in the effort and really care we can make a great difference in society.”

“I want to learn as much as I can from these people and let them know that what they’re doing is not being unseen. We do see them, and we aspire to be like them,” Nazareth student Olivia Hollenbeck.

Friday’s panel included members of the Rochester Education Justice Initiative, a county-wide initiative called TogetherNow and FoodLink.