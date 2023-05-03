ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Francis Parker School No. 23 took part in National Bike to School Day Thursday despite the lack of cooperation with the weather.

Students, staff, families, and members of the Rochester Police Department joined in on National Bike to School Day by meeting up at the Rochester Museum and Science Center as well as Cobbs Hill Park and ending at school 23.

Although its National Bike to School Day, for many for others it’s just another stroll in the city.

Francis Parker parent Jesse Lansner says he and his kids ride their bikes every day, and for the most part, enjoys it.

“It’s faster than walking, it’s cheaper than driving, it gets us some exercise, some fresh air, it’s fun,” Lansner said.

His daughter fifth grader Sadie says her enjoyment depends on the day.

“Sometimes you have to wake up a little bit earlier and its annoying but it’s better than having to walk, or in the car because then you’d have to walk home,” Sadie said.

Jesse says he wishes this activity was more common in the community.

“We’d love to see more people riding every day, it’s not possible for everyone so we’re having an event for people have a chance to try it out and maybe some of them will start riding more often,” Jesse said.

The event ended around 7:30 a.m. with hot chocolate and donuts. The motive behind the event was to expand learning opportunities by taking the classroom into the community.