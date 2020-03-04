Multi-million dollar renovations unveiled at Edison Tech

Edison Career and Technology High School is expanding some of their programs thanks to a state grant.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Edison Career and Technology High School is expanding some of their programs thanks to a state grant.

The renovations include a newly remodeled Digital Media Arts and Communication (DMAC) Pathway, Automotive, Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering and Welding Pathway. Several art rooms were renovated to allow for ceramics, photography, fibers and fine arts to be creative. A Makerspace was installed for students with an interest in advanced technologies to share learning space and work collaboratively.

Inside DMAC, students have new Macintosh computer labs and all with the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite.

“I stress creativity, being creative and not being intimidated by the technology but use technology to propel them,” DMAC Teacher Shabaka Collier

The new manufacturing center has new, advance equipment. The students learn how to program machines to design a certain project, then the follow through with the design.

Manufacturing Teacher Anthony McCollough displayed last year’s project where the students designed and made boxes that house bats and helmets for the Rochester Red Wings. The boxes have the Red Wings logo on them and sit in the dug out.

“Coming through the program here at Edison, they actually get a leg up, because there’s a lot of stuff you learn that other people don’t know when you go for a job,” McCollough said.

Students who are interested in art can also take art classes allowing them to turn anything into a reality. Art teacher Robert Hoose said he tries to encourage kids to use any material, and connect them to things and topics that interest the students like Kill Bill, Iron Man and more.

“I try to talk to them about how this can be a foundation for thinking and making that you can then apply in the shop — either in carpentry or manufacturing. If you can make it out of paper or cardboard you can make it out of metal or wood or aluminum,” Hoose said.

Also, included in the renovations in an updated and expanded automotive center where students can learn how to repair cars and trucks.

“They’ll diagnose the car, report to the customer what needs to be done and then they’ll repair the car themselves,” Automotive Teacher Robert Newell said.

“Its been really nice because a lot of our old stuff was outdated.” Newell said the renovations included new doors, brand new lift machines, a new alignment machine and more. “It’s nice for them to come into a brand new space and experience that.

With this hands-on experience, students leave the classroom already certified to work in the field or eligible to go onto study in college.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovations at the high school will start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tours will be available for the public. Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade and Mayor Lovely Warren will be in attendance.

The funding for all these renovations came from the School Modernization Project — a state grant. it is not tied to any of the district’s financial issues.