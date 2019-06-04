Mother of Trevyan Rowe suing City of Rochester and RCSD

The mother of Trevyan Rowe is suing the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District over her son’s disappearance and death.

The lawsuit comes 15 months after the tragedy.

Rowe was a 14-year-old special needs student at School 12. On March 8, 2018, he got off his school bus, wandered away from school, climbed onto a bridge, and fell into the Genesee River. Rowe wasn’t reported missing until later that day, and his body wasn’t found until three days after that.

The lawsuit filed by Rowe’s mother, Carrie Houston, comes months after a state report into the school district’s handling of Rowe’s disappearance that uncovered “systematic failures” which led to his passing.

Other organizations and individuals outlined in the lawsuit include the Rochester Police Department, emergency communications, school board leaders, and RCSD employees. The lawsuit states that the city and school district failed Rowe and his family and that his needs were never addressed or met. It also says responders were careless and negligent in handling the situation.

Rowe took the bus to school, but never went inside. However, his mother says she wasn’t informed he missed classes until hours after she filed a missing person report when Rowe didn’t come home.

In a statement, city officials say they quote:

“…Anticipated the lawsuit from the family of Rowe. This tragedy inspires us to continue to stand up for each and every child in the City of Rochester, to create a system where they have equal access to a quality education, and a fighting chance at life.”

That statement covers the police, fire department and other services. News 8 reached out to the school district, but it declined to comment. News 8 also reached out to Ms. Houston for comment.

The lawsuit did not specify an amount which Houston is seeking in damages.

