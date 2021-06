ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle will be in Rochester on Thursday, announcing plans to expand opportunities to higher education.

The ‘College For All Act’ would provide access to tuition-free higher education for millions of students. Congressman Morelle will be joined by administrators from surrounding schools such as SUNY Brockport and MCC.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center.