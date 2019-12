ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More student protests are expected in Rochester on Friday as the city school district prepares to layoff teachers.

Students have been protesting throughout the week.

"Give us our teachers, keep your Chromebooks."



RCSD students from several city schools protested the teacher layoffs this morning. The proposed job cuts are still subjected to a school board vote in 10 days. #ROC pic.twitter.com/jxJi2Oq8Mq — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) December 9, 2019

Last week, the district announced it would lay off more than 150 teachers and dozens more staff and administrators, to help fill a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

The Board of Education is set to vote on cuts December 19.

