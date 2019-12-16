RCSD students continue protesting against district’s proposed teacher cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new round of protests are happening Monday morning in the Rochester City School District, as a number of teachers have learned they may lose their jobs.

Students from East High School in #roc are preparing to march to @RCSDNYS offices in protest of recent proposed teacher cuts. They plan at stopping at SOTA and school 58 along the way to gather other students @News_8 pic.twitter.com/d4EkxD7odH — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 16, 2019

The RCSD School Board will vote this week on a cost-cutting plan that includes laying off those teachers.

On Monday, students and parents will march from the Memorial Art Gallery to the district offices downtown.

“This protest is simply to support our teachers and to show this really does affect students,” Sarah Adams, a student in the district said.

“We’re going to protest this and do something meaningful.”

The Board of Education is set to vote on the proposed cuts on Thursday.

“We all have to work together as a community if we want to see change, we can’t do it by ourselves,” another student in the district, Madison Smith said.

“We need everyone to work together to really see a change.”

More: